Green Beans with Tofu and Crushed Peanuts Recipe courtesy of Harvard University Dining Services Serves 4 Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans

8 ounces extra firm tofu

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-inch slice of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced thin

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic, finely chopped or minced

1 tablespoon red chili pepper flakes

¼ cup plain, roasted peanuts Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut tofu into 1-inch pieces and toss gently with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Spread the oil-coated tofu in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast in the oven until lightly browned, approximately 15 minutes. Turn with a spatula half-way through to ensure equal browning. When done, remove from the oven and set aside. Meanwhile, steam the green beans in a medium-size pan on the stove top until tender but slightly crispy, then shock immediately in cold water. Drain and set aside. Warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a sauté pan. Once heated, add the garlic and ginger, stirring to mix them together. Cook until mixture is tender, but do not burn the garlic. Add zest and chili flakes and stir again; cook for about 1 minute. Add green beans and toss to cover with garlic and ginger. Add in the tofu pieces, tossing the mixture again. Splash with lemon juice, toss again, taste, and season. Remove to warm serving platter and sprinkle the top with crushed peanuts. Nutrition facts: Per 1/4 of recipe 220 calories 11 grams of protein 13 grams of carbohydrates 5 grams of fiber 10 milligrams of sodium 14 grams of fat ( 2 grams of saturated fat 8 grams of monounsaturated fat 4 grams of polyunsaturated fat )

